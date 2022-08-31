‘Dhavak’ cast assembles in Mumbai for a star-studded premiere

Amazon miniTV is all set to showcase its first sports drama, Dhavak. This short film, featuring Srishti Srivastava and Vaibhav Talwar in the lead roles, aims to inspire people to chase their dreams. As viewers geared up to learn about sprinter Sudha Singh’s journey, Amazon miniTV hosted a special screening in Mumbai on Monday (August 29), which was attended by the cast, crew and several popular faces from the industry.
Popular actors like Meiyang Chang, Rajat Barmecha, Ahsaas Channa, Parul Gulati, Nidhi Singh, Rytasha Rathore, Viraj Ghelani, Ruhee Dosani, Rohit Khandelwal, among several others, graced the exclusive screening.
Dhavak revolves around the life of a young ace sprinter Sudha Singh (Srishti), who dreams of bagging the gold medal for her country, but societal pressures become a hurdle in her quest for glory.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...