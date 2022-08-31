‘Dhavak’ cast assembles in Mumbai for a star-studded premiere

Amazon miniTV is all set to showcase its first sports drama, Dhavak. This short film, featuring Srishti Srivastava and Vaibhav Talwar in the lead roles, aims to inspire people to chase their dreams. As viewers geared up to learn about sprinter Sudha Singh’s journey, Amazon miniTV hosted a special screening in Mumbai on Monday (August 29), which was attended by the cast, crew and several popular faces from the industry.

Ahsaas Channa

Popular actors like Meiyang Chang, Rajat Barmecha, Ahsaas Channa, Parul Gulati, Nidhi Singh, Rytasha Rathore, Viraj Ghelani, Ruhee Dosani, Rohit Khandelwal, among several others, graced the exclusive screening.

Meiyang Chang and Rajat Barmecha

Dhavak revolves around the life of a young ace sprinter Sudha Singh (Srishti), who dreams of bagging the gold medal for her country, but societal pressures become a hurdle in her quest for glory.

