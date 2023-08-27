Dheeraj Dhoopar to star in the new season of Saubhagyavati Bhava

Renowned actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set for the new season of Saubhagyavati Bhava. Dheeraj will be seen playing the lead role opposite Amandeep Sidhu. Expressing his excitement about this new venture, Dheeraj shares his thoughts on stepping into a challenging and unique role in the much-anticipated show. “I’m thrilled to be a part of news season of Saubhagyavati Bhava. This opportunity brings a new wave of excitement as I step into a role that is both challenging and completely different from my previous endeavours,” says Dheeraj.

The actor, known for his versatility, is eager to embrace the complexities of this character and deliver a performance that captivates audiences.