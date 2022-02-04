Dhoni to be seen in graphic novel 'Atharva - The Origin'

Giving comic lovers and MS Dhoni fans a reason to rejoice, Virzu Studio in association with MIDAS Deals has released the motion poster of its upcoming mega-budget graphic novel Atharva - The Origin.

Starring none other than Dhoni himself as a superhero and warrior leader, the official motion poster was released on Wednesday by the cricketer on his official Facebook handle.

The motion poster features a rugged-looking Dhoni, giving fans a glimpse into the world of Atharva and also a sneak peek into the first look of the cricketer as a superhero.

Teleporting the readers to a different universe, this graphic novel, authored by Ramesh Thamilmani, headed by M V M Vel Mohan and produced by Vincent Adaikalaraj and Ashok Manor, features over 150 lifelike illustrations which present the gripping, racy narrative.

Commenting on the project, the former India captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper said: “I am thrilled to be associated with this project and it is indeed an exciting venture. Atharva - The Origin is a captivating graphic novel with an engaging story and immersive artworks. Thamilmani’s attempt to launch India’s first mythological superhero with a contemporary twist will leave every reader wanting for more.” —IANS