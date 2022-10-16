Dhruv Bhandari enjoys his character in 'Bindiya Sarkar'

Dhruv Bhandari is currently seen as the male protagonist, Abhay Bhardwaj, in the TV show Bindiya Sarkar. The actor is kicked about his character, as he mentions, “Abhay is multifaceted. The character is of a dutiful and righteous man. He is calm, composed and strong, irrespective of the situation. On top of that, he is genuine and generous. He has utmost respect for women.”

His conduct in personal life, given that he is surrounded by strong women, also reflects on the professional front. Dhruv adds, “Like Abhay, I too respect women. Also, I am almost as calm and composed as him. If I had to point out a difference between Abhay and me, it would be that he is stern and silent, while I am mischievous.”

Dhruv has been a part of the industry for several years now. His journey in showbiz has taught him resilience and patience. He says, “The ups and downs prepare you to face challenges better. Yes, it is a fiercely competitive industry but like healthy competition, as it pushes me to do better.”