Dibyendu Bhattacharya talks about his character Mangu Anna in Main Monica

Dibyendu Bhattacharya is seen as Mangu Shetty aka Mangu Anna, who runs a dance bar, in Amazon Prime Video’s latest series Main Monica. The actor, who has done OTT projects like Sacred Games, Jamtara, Criminal Justice, Undekhi, Aar Ya Paar, Maharani 2 and Rocket Boys among others, is now earning praise for his performance in this latest web series.

He says, “Main Monica is a unique title. It’s a name taken directly from RD Burman’s popular song Monica Oh My Darling. The show is about the whole world chasing enigmatic beauty Monica, who is the talk of the entire town. It seems that each and every person wants her.”

The actor feels that the plus point of the show is that the writers, Ranjeet Chitrakar, Amber Wasi, and Paromita Ganguly, are the producers themselves. “This way the production and creative calls are taken in harmony. My association with them goes a long way back since 2018 when they were at the stage of conceptualising the project and narrating the character of Mangu Anna to me,’’ he adds.