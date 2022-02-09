Hansal Mehta to direct Netflix series Scoop

Hard-hitting, real-life stories and multi-dimensional characters are what define Hansal Mehta’s filmography. The award-winning director has always presented the realities of our times through his filmmaking, leaving us with memorable characters and human stories. Kicking off a partnership with Netflix, Hansal Mehta will make his directorial debut on the service, with the series Scoop.

The shooting took-off recently, under the production company Matchbox Shots. Inspired by the book written by Jigna Vora, Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison, Scoop is a character drama that traces the journey of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist.

Her world crashes when she is charged of the heinous murder of a fellow journalist, Jaideb Sen, and ends up in a prison cell with those she once reported on. — TMS