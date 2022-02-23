Esha Deol joins Suniel Shetty for 'Invisible Woman'

Invisible Woman has been in the news right from the beginning given that it marks the digital debut of one of Bollywood’s favourite action hero —Suniel Shetty. And now the excitement has gone many notches up with the talented Esha Deol joining the team.
Says Esha, “A project like this is truly fantastic and I am proud be a part of it. It eplores an unusual genre. The story has mystery, intrigue, and great scope for histrionics. And to work with Suniel anna again is an absolute delight. Shooting has begun and it feels just great.” The show also stars Rahul Dev, Sudha Chandran, Chahat Tewani, Karanvir Sharma, Mihir Ahuja and others.
