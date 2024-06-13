Diljit’s ‘guest’ appearance

Diljit Dosanjh is set to reach another milestone in his music career. The actor-singer, known for promoting Punjabi music worldwide, will be a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. Diljit on Wednesday, took to Instagram account and read, “Panjabi Aagye Oyee. This Week’s Guest.”

