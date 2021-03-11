Director-actor jodi of Faruk Kabir and Vidyut Jammwal sets the internet frenzy

The hit jodi of director-actor Faruk Kabir and Vidyut Jammwal created a buzz with the action-packed drama Khuda Haafiz in 2020. Now, they are back now with its sequel.

Faruk, who has earned the repute of filming high-octane action drama, unveiled the poster of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2, announcing its theatrical release date as June 17.

Speaking about the film, Faruk Kabir said, “From day one, I had an instant synergy with Vidyut Jammwal. And the same is reflected on the screen that appeals to the mass. I am overwhelmed by the response right now, and I am sure the cinegoers will enjoy Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 even more than its prequel.”

Meanwhile, netizens are flooding the comments’ section with fire emoticons in anticipation.