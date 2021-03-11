Director-actor jodi of Faruk Kabir and Vidyut Jammwal sets the internet frenzy

The hit jodi of director-actor Faruk Kabir and Vidyut Jammwal created a buzz with the action-packed drama Khuda Haafiz in 2020. Now, they are back now with its sequel.
Faruk, who has earned the repute of filming high-octane action drama, unveiled the poster of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2, announcing its theatrical release date as June 17.
Speaking about the film, Faruk Kabir said, “From day one, I had an instant synergy with Vidyut Jammwal. And the same is reflected on the screen that appeals to the mass. I am overwhelmed by the response right now, and I am sure the cinegoers will enjoy Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 even more than its prequel.”
Meanwhile, netizens are flooding the comments’ section with fire emoticons in anticipation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered