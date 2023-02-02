Director Atlee and wife Krishna Priya welcome a baby boy

Film director Atlee Kumar was blessed with a baby boy with actress-wife Krishna Priya on January 31. It's their first child and they shared the news on their respective Instagram handles. In his post, Atlee wrote, "There's no feeling in the world like this and just like that our baby boy is here... Happy. Blessed." — TMS
