Director Atlee Kumar to be a father soon!

Jawan director Atlee Kumar and his wife Priya Mohan are expecting their first child. The couple shared the good news with an adorable post alongside a few pictures.

The first picture is the silhouette of Atlee and Priya where the latter can be seen flaunting her baby bump. The second picture features the couple with their pet. The third picture is the pregnancy announcement statement of the would-be

parents.

Their statement read, “Happy to announce that our family is growing. Yes. We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and prayers throughout this wonderful journey of ours.”

Atlee and Priya got married in 2014 after dating for many years. In November, they celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary.