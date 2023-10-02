Director Sooraj Barjatya and his son Avnish Barjatya on Shadi special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

The Shaadi Special episode features the renowned director Sooraj Barjatya, his son Avnish Barjatya, and the cast of the upcoming film Dono — Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon as special guests on Zee TV’s singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

While all the contestants put their best foot forward, it was contestants Rik Basu and Sneha Bhattacharya’s duet performance to the songs Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai and Aaja Shaam Hone Aaee that mesmerised everyone.

Sooraj Barjatya said, “Both of you displayed exceptional singing skills, but I must acknowledge, Rik, I have heard a lot about you. It was heartwarming to see, and I truly believe you are destined for great success. When I listened to your rendition of Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai, it transported me back to the time when we originally recorded it.”