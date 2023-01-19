Disney+ Hotstar drops the trailer of Dear Ishq

Jo pyaar likhta hai, kya pyaar karne ke kaabil hai? Disney+ Hotstar announced the trailer of its latest romantic drama, Dear Ishq to answer this.

It is a story of two completely opposite personalities, who walk this simple journey of life, unknowingly falling for each other. Directed by Atif Khan and produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited, the show is set to air on January 26.

It stars Sehban Azim as a bestselling author Abhimanyu Razdan and Niyati Fatnani as literary editor Asmita Roy. Talking about Dear Ishq, Atif says, “Dear Ishq is a classic tale of hate to love story and I am sure that the masses will enjoy the ego clashes, fights and process of understanding and love that will develop between Asmita and Abhimanyu.”

Sehban says, “I play Abhimanyu Razdan, a self-made man, known for his best selling romance novels. He’s drunk on his success…not at all a quintessential guy; he’s rather callous and egoistic.”