Reena Kapoor seeks blessings at Ujjain's Mahakal temple

Star Bharat’s upcoming drama Aashao Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere Se will premiere from December 12 at 9:30 pm. The show is produced by Swastik productions. Actors, Rahil Azam, Raju Kher, Aman Verma, and Reena Kapoor will play significant roles in the show. Recently, the cast and crew of the television show travelled to Ujjain, to shoot in authentic locations.

During their visit, Reena Kapoor, the lead actress, visited the holy Mahakal temple with the whole team. Reena says, “It’s a wonderful experience shooting in this beautiful city. I feel fortunate to experience such a divine feeling. It’s such an auspicious start for the show and I am happy to seek blessings of the Almighty. I already feel very positive about the show. I will definitely like to visit Ujjain again.”

It revolves around two characters Bhavna and Raghav, portrayed by Reena Kapoor and Rahil Azam, respectively.