Shakun Batra is bundle of nerves; here’s why

Life and relationships in all its complexities interest director Shakun Batra. If his last film Kapoor & Sons explored human relationships, his upcoming film Gehraiyaan is all about bonding. A complex human drama with twists and turns, the film, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, is scheduled to release globally on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. Batra opens up on this journey.

Filming through the pandemic

Gehraiyaan helped us through the pandemic. Just like any other industry or project, it changed how work is done. It came with its own challenges with safety and protocol norms. But over the time it all became back-to-basic. On the good side, we got more time. We had the liberty to relook, re-edit and reshoot some scenes.

Characters & complexities

It’s a complex relationship drama with unexpected turns and plots. I would not like to box it. Due to Covid, we ended up spending time together in hotels and I became friends with the cast. We still chitchat and exchange memes with one another. I am able to take on a project only if it’s relatable to me. I do relate to characters, complexities stepping into the grey zone. It whets my curiosity. But my life is not as dramatic or with as many ups and down because it’s not a film. I understand emotions and am eager to explore them.

Value of relationships

Relationships, personal or professional, are an important part of life. What would life be without relationships? We, as human beings, crave for relationships and find them in odd places.

Kapoor & Sons

Honestly Kapoor & Sons was so long ago. That name doesn’t mean much to me. It was four years ago. I feel gratitude when someone mentions it without cringing. But in my head I have moved on.

Measuring success

How to figure out how a film has done is an important question right now on my mind, as we are yet to redefine the matrix of success in the new scenario. We haven’t done that yet, but in the near future there would be ways of defining success outside box office. During Covid, we wouldn’t have had any access to entertainment had we not had OTT. Now, we can sit at home and watch stuff.

Why a director?

Seemed like the best bet as I wanted to run away from my dad’s family business in Delhi. I called Delhi home till I was 20. Then I went to study in Canada and then Mumbai. I loved food in Delhi and miss it here. Both cities are home, Mumbai more so now that I have been living here for past 15 years.

I enjoy watching

I enjoy relationship dramas and thrillers. I am not a big action fan. Anything that gives insight into people is what I enjoy the most. I have been extremely busy with the film, so I really haven’t watched much. Succession was the last show that I watched.

Intimate scenes

Yes, intimacy organically comes into the story. When you watch the film, there would be so much to talk about— the story, character and that intimacy.

As the release draws near

Yes, there is anxiety, but these day-to-day interviews help me stay distracted. I am really looking forward to know how people connect with Gehraiyaan. Soon after, I want to take a vacation.

Chandigarh connect

My dad’s industry was close to Panchkula. I would visit Chandigarh often. I stay a Punjabi at heart!