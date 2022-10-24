 DIY mithai : The Tribune India

DIY mithai

Treat your loved ones to these homemade sweets this Diwali

DIY mithai


Choco Sev Barfi By Chef Ranveer Brar

Ingredients:

  • 20 gms feeka mava
  • 40 ml chocolate syrup
  • 20 ml water
  • 80 gms feeka sev
  • Vanilla essence
  • Dry fruits slivers for garnishing

Method:

  • In a pan, add feeka mava, chocolate flavoured syrup with water and heat. Add 80 gm of sev, vanilla essence and mix well to form a thick mixture.
  • Turn the heat off and remove the mixture in a bowl, add the leftover sev, set in a square six-inch ring mould.
  • Garnish with dry fruits slivers.

Banana Cranberry Halwa By Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

Ingredients:

  • 8 bananas
  • ¼ cup water
  • ¼ cup + ¼ cup cranberry
  • 150 gm jaggery
  • 1 tsp ghee
  • ½ tsp cardamom powder
  • 1 tbsp almonds chopped
  • 1 tbsp pistachio chopped
  • 1 tbsp cashewnuts chopped

Method:

  • Chop the bananas into small pieces and put them in a mixer jar. Then, grind it into a fine paste.
  • Make puree of ¼ cup cranberry by adding a dash of water into it. Chop the remaining ¼ cup cranberry.
  • In a sauce pan, add water and jaggery, cook till it dissolves.
  • Heat up a kadai, add ghee, banana paste and cook it for 15 minutes on medium flame until the paste becomes thick.
  • Mix the banana paste well after adding ghee. Add the cranberry paste into the jaggery syrup.
  • Now add the cranberry jaggery syrup, mix well and cook for 15 minutes on medium flame.
  • Add 1 tsp ghee for richness; mix it well and keep aside.
  • In a pan, roast chopped almonds, pistachio and cashewnuts in ghee.
  • Add half of the roasted nuts and cardamom powder, mix and cook for five minutes on low flame
  • Grease the mould with ghee, add chopped cranberry, roasted nuts and transfer the banana cranberry halwa into it. Spread it evenly and let it set for a minimum two-three hours. Once the halwa is set, remove it from the mould, cut it into square pieces. Banana cranberry halwa is ready to serve.

Alsi Gur Pinni By Vikas Chawla

Ingredients:

  • 50 gms sorghum (jowar atta)
  • 5 gms fox nuts (makhana)
  • 20 gms flax seeds (alsi)
  • 90 gms cow’s ghee
  • 90 gms jaggery (gur)
  • 25 gms almonds
  • 50 gms whole wheat flour (chakki atta)

Method:

  • Grind flax seeds in a blender to make a coarse powder. Fine chop almonds and fox nuts or use blender to get very tiny chunks. Now mix flax seeds powder, almond and fox nuts chunks in a bowl, and keep aside.
  • Fine chop the gur with a knife or a medium grater.
  • Heat ghee in a kadahi on a medium flame, add flour and move it continuously with a ladle on low flame for approximately 8-10 minutes or when 80 per cent roasting is done. Add the mixture of flax seeds, almonds and fox nuts, and start mixing again with a spoon.
  • Cook for around three-four minutes. Switch off the burner to finally add chopped gur. Mix it well.
  • After 10-15 minutes, roll small amounts of mixture in the hand to give a round shape to pinnis.

Besan Barfi By Ajay Rana

Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup (140 gms) ghee
  • ½ cup (100-110 gms) sugar
  • ½ cup (100 ml) water
  • 2 cups (200-220 gms) gram flour
  • ½ cup (70-80 gms) jaggery powder
  • 15-20 almonds’ trimming

Method:

  • Boil sugar and jaggery powder in water to make a syrup. Put it aside.
  • On a heavy bottom pan, add ghee and besan; start stirring on very low heat. It will seem difficult for initial five-eight minutes but then will turn from a dough to sauce consistency.
  • Continue to roast for 25-30 minutes until you see light brown colour of this mixture. Switch off the flame to add the syrup.
  • Start mixing and keep stirring for four-five minutes. Shift the mixture on to a tray and sprinkle almond trimmings. Let it cool for 5-10 minutes. Cut into squares of any size later.

— Compiled by Sheetal

#Diwali

