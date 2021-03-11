DK Films launches drama thriller series 'Pehla Chakravyuh- Chalava'

After a series of short films such as Corona 2049, Death Note and others, DK Films has now announced a drama thriller series titled Pehla Chakravyuh—Chalava. Produced and directed by Dushyant Kapoor, the theme of the series is black magic and superstition. The story of the show revolves around a mysterious serial killer (called Chalava) being shifted from one prison to another; Ashish Dutta, a new police officer, is assigned to lead the journey, which leads to shocking events, deaths, and unspeakable crimes.
Dushyant says, “I’m at a loss of words to express how excited I am about the series finally being released. I had my share of difficulties in releasing the series”
