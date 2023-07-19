Do Gubbare is all about human bonding

JioCinema has released the trailer for their series, Do Gubbare. It’s slated to release on July 20. Directed by Varun Narvekar and written by Kalyani Pandit along with Varun, the show marks Varun’s directorial debut in the Hindi webspace. The series features Mohan Agashe, Siddharth Shaw, Malhaar Rathod, Manasi Parekh, and Hemangi Kavi.

Do Gubbare follows the story of Rohit, a young man who relocates from Indore to Pune and becomes a paying guest at Ajoba’s house. Ajoba, a grandfatherly figure who has traversed a similar path, offers guidance and support to Rohit, making his transition into adulthood a smoother journey. Ajoba, grappling with loneliness after the demise of his wife, finds solace and companionship in Rohit’s presence. As they navigate their new lives together, a beautiful bond blossoms between them. They not only fill the voids in each other’s lives but also bring humour to their everyday encounters, combining Puneri sarcasm with witty Indori responses.

Siddharth Shaw, who portrays the character of Rohit, says, “Being a part of Do Gubbare has been an incredible journey. The series beautifully captures the essence of family, friendship, and finding one’s place in the world. It’s a joy to work alongside such a talented cast, who have become like a second family to me. Together, we have poured our hearts into creating a show that will make you laugh, touch your heart, and remind you of the importance of embracing the relationships that come our way.”

Mohan Agashe says, “It has been a delight being a part of Do Gubbare, a heartwarming story filled with love, laughter, and life lessons. Varun is a fine storyteller, and his Hindi debut with this show is a testament to the power of storytelling that transcends language barriers. Do Gubbare celebrates that ‘sometimes the greatest connections come from the most unexpected places’. We truly hope that this story finds a way into your hearts and encourages you to embrace the spontaneity and serendipity of life. I promise you that this endearing story will bring a smile to your face!”