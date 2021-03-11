Donal Bisht roped in for Zakhm

Donal Bisht has many accomplishments to her name, including popular TV shows such as Ek Deewana Tha, Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. She was recently seen in Bigg Boss 15 and got lot of love from the audience. The actress will soon be back on screen with web series Zakhm on MX Player. Donal says, “I cannot reveal details yet, but it’s a romantic thriller family drama and the character I’m playing is a girl-next-door and how she evolves.”

Donal says shooting is taking place in Delhi; she adds, “Delhi is where my heart is because my family stays there. After six long years of being in Mumbai for work, away from my loved ones, it feels great to be with them now. The long shoot will give me a chance to come home at the end of the day and be surrounded by love.”