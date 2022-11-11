Don't whine about runtime: James Cameron on Avatar: The Way of Water

Filmmaker James Cameron has asked people not to ‘whine’ about the length of Avatar: The Way of Water.

As his highly-anticipated sequel is set for release next month, the 68-year-old director doesn’t think people should complain about its 3 hour and 10 minute runtime because so many TV viewers are willing to binge-watch the entire series in one sitting.

“I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch (television) for eight hours,” said.

Cameron admits the franchise has been ‘hideously expensive’ to make - with an expected budget of around $1 billion for the four sequels - but he recently insisted the upcoming film will deliver ‘three hours of a pretty much insane experience.” —IANS