Don't whine about runtime: James Cameron on Avatar: The Way of Water

Filmmaker James Cameron has asked people not to ‘whine’ about the length of Avatar: The Way of Water.
As his highly-anticipated sequel is set for release next month, the 68-year-old director doesn’t think people should complain about its 3 hour and 10 minute runtime because so many TV viewers are willing to binge-watch the entire series in one sitting.
“I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch (television) for eight hours,” said.
Cameron admits the franchise has been ‘hideously expensive’ to make - with an expected budget of around $1 billion for the four sequels - but he recently insisted the upcoming film will deliver ‘three hours of a pretty much insane experience.” —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre
The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...
Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'
A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal