Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville splits from wife after 25 years of marriage

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville and his wife Lulu Williams have separated after 25 years of marriage. The 59-year-old actor married with Lulu in 1998 and has 22-year-old son, Felix, with her but the pair has decided to now call it quits, a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed.

“It’s a shame as locally they were known to be a very sociable couple. Hugh has been away from home filming a lot this year. He has lost a bit of weight this summer, he was looking trim, tanned and relaxed,” a source said. The couple shares a family home in West Sussex but one insider has now alleged that Lulu now feels as if the many years that they have spent together mean “nothing” at all. The source said, “It is clear that Lulu feels as if 20-odd years of marriage counts for nothing!” Hugh and his wife renewed their vows in Las Vegas in 2018.