Drake gets custom necklace with 42 diamonds from engagements he 'never did'

Grammy winner Rapper Drake’s latest bling collection showcases diamonds from engagement rings he thought about giving women. “New piece titled ‘Previous Engagements’ for all the times he thought about it but never did it,” jewellery designer Alex Moss wrote over a video showcasing the creation.

The necklace is made up of “42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds,” Moss explained in the caption. According to the Instagram reel, creating the necklace was “an expedition spanning 14 months, every diamond hand selected, inspected to only suit perfection.” “This monumental art piece was assembled using 351.38 carats of diamonds mounted in 18k white gold,” the voiceover continues. —IANS