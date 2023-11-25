Drama and romance: Leena Jumani talks about her character in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Leena Jumani, who is playing the role of Sonia in the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, says many people can relate to the show.

“This is because in life there are often moments where we feel something, but it goes unsaid. Without saying anything, we just try to understand. And this story is like that. My character’s name is Sonia and she is Kunal Malhotra’ ex. She sure is making some mess!”

Ask her if she feels the pressure of entering a show midway, and she says, “I have gone through this pressure a couple of times now. But now, I don’t feel it much. I think it takes some time to get to know each other and become comfortable.” Talking about working with Rajan Shahi, she says, “It’s so far so good. I’m happy.” The show is a blend of drama and romance, and that’s what the audiences are connecting with.