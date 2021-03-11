Debattama Saha shoots at the famous Shrinathji temple for her show

During this outdoor schedule of Zee TV’s latest offering Mithai, the lead actress, Debattama Saha, got a chance to shoot at the famous Shrinathji temple.
She says it was her dream to visit the temple. The actress says, “It was a dream come true moment when I got a chance to shoot at the Shrinathji temple for Mithai. When I was a kid, my father used to narrate stories of Lord Krishna and a few stories were related to the Shrinathji Temple in Mathura.”
Debattama adds, “After listening to all his tales, I wanted to visit every place related to Krishna ji and Shrinathji temple was one of them. I couldn’t get a chance to visit the temple earlier. I am thankful to the Mithai team that they gave me a chance to shoot inside the temple. I have started this new journey with the blessings of Krishna ji. I hope everyone keeps showering me with their love and blessings.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs