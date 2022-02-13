Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl to get a sequel?

Ayushmann Khurrana is reportedly all set to reunite with his 2019 film Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa and Ekta Kapoor for the sequel of the movie.
Now, if reports turn out to be true then the movie is set to go on the floors in the second half of 2022. A source says, “Ayushmann Khurrana, Ekta Kapoor & Raaj are all excited to expand Dream Girl into a franchise. The team has been working on the script for a while now and the things have finally been locked.”
The pre-production work has begun, and the film is expected to go on floors as early as June 2022. Also, Dream Girl 2 will also be a comic entertainer with a subtle social message.
