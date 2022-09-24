Dream role: Rohit Saraf on playing Hrithik’s brother in Vikram Vedha

Rohit Saraf, who will be seen playing the character of Vedha’s brother in Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha, says it’s his dream come true to work with his mentor Hrithik Roshan in the film. Rohit says, “I’ve always found Hrithik sir and the stories about how he prepares for every character he plays fascinating. And I had the greatest opportunity to witness him actually in the process of creating magic. So, it’s like a dream come true for me.” — TMS