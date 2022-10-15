‘Duranga’ is returning with Season 2

ZEE5 had released the official Indian adaptation of the Korean show, Flower of Evil on August 19 and the show titled Duranga, went on to become a hit. With 20Mn+ views in the launch month, Duranga broke all records on the platform this year. The cast and crew along with the makers came together to celebrate the success of Season1 recently and announced the filming of Season 2. Seen at the party were key cast members Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami, Amit Sadh, Barkha Sengupta and Rajesh Khattar.

Talking about Season 2, Amit Sadh said, “I am happy to see the outpouring of love for my cameo role in Duranga. I have huge admiration for the whole team and especially the cast who have worked so hard to make a complex series. It is a thrilling and entertaining watch. For all my fans asking if I will be there in Season 2, the answer is yes. I am thrilled to join this band of talented people and bring something nerve-wracking in the following season. I also feel very blessed and humbled by the fact that every time I am a part of something, my fans and friends support me.”