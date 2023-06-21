Dwayne Johnson regrets not reconciling with his father before he passed away

— IANS

Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to social media recently and expressed regret for not reconciling with his father before his death. In an emotional post, the Black Adam actor reflected that the day is “a tricky thing” to deal with after his dad Rocky Johnson died in January 2020, aged 75.

Johnson wrote on Twitter: “My old man died suddenly a few years ago. Unfortunately, we got in a fight about a month earlier and I never reconciled with him or even had a chance to say goodbye. So for me, every Father’s Day has become very tricky because there’s a lot of pain. But every Father’s Day is also one of my greatest days because I have three amazing daughters who tell me, ‘I love you, and Happy Father’s Day’.”

He further mentioned: “To my guys out there, if your old man is still around - consider it a blessing…Do your best to reconcile and get that drama behind you.”