Arjun Bijlani joins Sunny Leone as host of 'MTV Splitsvilla X4'

Arjun Bijlani is ready to join Sunny Leone as the co-host of MTV Splitsvilla X4.

Arjun says, “The show has been a huge hit with the youth and I’ve loved its game-changing concept. I’m looking forward to taking the entertainment quotient a notch higher with my co-host, Sunny, for the new season. I’m sure fans are going to love it.”

Adds Sunny Leone, “I am looking forward to Arjun as my co-host, as we gear up for the new season. Given how fun and quirky he is, I’m sure we’re going to have a blast. This is going to be an interesting and dynamic camaraderie for our audience.”