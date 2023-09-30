Ecological thought: Saiyami Kher undertakes clean-up drive at Juhu beach

In a significant initiative aimed at preserving Mumbai’s natural beauty and environment, renowned actress Saiyami Kher has taken the lead in organising a post-visarjan clean-up drive at Juhu beach. This endeavour is in partnership with dedicated volunteers from the Bhamla Foundation. Saiyami Kher, who recently teamed up with the United Nations for disability welfare, has consistently demonstrated her commitment to social causes.

She shared a powerful message for all Mumbaikars: “Bappa will certainly not like seeing our beaches filled with litter post the festivities. I have worked with Afroz Shah, who has been doing incredible work for the last seven years. Very happy to join the Bhamla foundation this time. Our devotion should extend to preserving the beauty of our city and its beaches. Let us join hands in this noble cause to keep our shores clean and thriving.”

