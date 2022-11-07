Edge-of-the-seat thriller is the flavour on the web this week. Here are the top OTT releases...

November 9: Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 on Prime Video

Peppered with high-octane action sequences, J (Abhishek A Bachchan) has returned from where he left to complete the unfinished task of catching the remaining six victims in the season two of this hit series. The new season of this psychological thriller will once again feature Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh in the lead roles, along with Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher and Ivana Kaur.

November 11: Monica O My Darling on Netflix

Directed by Vasan Bala, this movie will keep you at the edge-of-your-seat with mystery and a spine-chilling murder. The film brings together Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, among others.

November 11: Mukhbir on ZEE5

Directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai, Mukhbir is an inspiring story of India’s secret agent in Pakistan, who rose to the occasion and turned the tide of the war in his country’s favour. The gripping spy thriller stars Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Barkha Bisht, among others. It spans across eight episodes and is a tribute to those unsung heroes who live in the shadows, and give their life up for the safety of the country.

November 11: The English on Prime Video

Starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, this six-episodic series is an epic Western from award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman, Black Earth Rising and The Shadow Line). The series takes up the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love.

November 11: Hot Seat on Lionsgate Play

Oscar-winner Mel Gibson brings this explosive cyber-thriller to life. The action begins as IT expert Friar (Kevin Dillon) finds a hair-trigger bomb strapped to his desk chair. An unseen hacker orders him to steal digital funds online or have his daughter abducted. As a fearless bomb expert (Gibson) arrives on the scene, as the hacker frames Friar as the bomber. The tension mounts as Friar races to clear his name and expose the real terrorist without getting himself blown to smithereens. —TMS