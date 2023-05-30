Edward James Olmos reveals he had throat cancer

Veteran actor Edward James Olmos recently revealed that he was diagnosed with throat cancer.
On the Mando & Friends podcast, Olmos said, “This would be the first time publicly I’ll be coming out and saying it, but I had throat cancer. I just finished getting through it. December 20 was my last radiation. The week before, I’d finished my chemo and (for) months and months I was on radiation and chemo as it attacked my throat.”
He also explained he had five doctors advising him ahead of his treatment who warned him. “There’s only one thing we have to tell you: We do not know what you’re gonna sound like” after they were done. “I said, ‘What?!’” Olmos recalled. He described the illness as “a very strong disease,” saying doctors had to “shoot” his vocal cords with radiation. He said the experience “took a lot” out of him, and he lost 55 pounds. Olmos is known for his Oscar-nominated performance in Stand and Deliver.
