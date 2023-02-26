Eisha Singh gets a new avatar in fantasy revenge drama Bekaboo

Get ready to embark on a mystical journey with Colors’ latest offering, Bekaboo. The upcoming fantasy revenge drama has been making waves with its visually stunning promos.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the show stars Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh and Monalisa in pivotal roles. Set in a universe where the ultimate war between good and evil rages on, the show follows the journey of two mystical beings, a pari and a rakshas, who share an unpredictable love-hate relationship.

Eisha says, “Bekaboo marks many firsts for me. Until this point in my career, I was drawn to social dramas as an actor and Colors’ Bekaboo goes down as my first brush with the fantasy genre. The show is my first collaboration with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and being a part of her vision is a dream-come-true moment for me. This is my third association with the channel after Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Sirf Tum. Nothing makes me happier than knowing that the powerhouse creators have banked on my craft. I will be seen in the role of a girl, who is unaware of her superpowers. I hope the audience embraces me in this new avatar.”