Eisha Singh gets a new avatar in fantasy revenge drama Bekaboo

Get ready to embark on a mystical journey with Colors’ latest offering, Bekaboo. The upcoming fantasy revenge drama has been making waves with its visually stunning promos.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the show stars Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh and Monalisa in pivotal roles. Set in a universe where the ultimate war between good and evil rages on, the show follows the journey of two mystical beings, a pari and a rakshas, who share an unpredictable love-hate relationship.
Eisha says, “Bekaboo marks many firsts for me. Until this point in my career, I was drawn to social dramas as an actor and Colors’ Bekaboo goes down as my first brush with the fantasy genre. The show is my first collaboration with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and being a part of her vision is a dream-come-true moment for me. This is my third association with the channel after Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Sirf Tum. Nothing makes me happier than knowing that the powerhouse creators have banked on my craft. I will be seen in the role of a girl, who is unaware of her superpowers. I hope the audience embraces me in this new avatar.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...