Ektaa Kapoor's Yeh Dil Mannge More to be released on Doordarshan

Ektaa Kapoor is all set to bring to audiences Yeh Dil Mannge More a show around the ‘heroes behind the heroes’.

The high-octane drama meets romance, is all set to broadcast on Doordarshan, Monday to Friday, at 8 pm, August 15 onwards.

The show promises to touch a chord with every Indian and inspire them. It stars Akshay Mhatre and Twinkle Patel, who play a war-hardened Major and an Army doctor. They fall in love with each other but the secrets of their past come to haunt them.

Talking about it, Ektaa says, “Unlike the conventional shows made on our national heroes, Yeh Dil Mannge More gets into deeper dynamics. And airing on Doordarshan means we will reach to even the most remote interiors, with this story.”