Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome baby girl

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their second child. They took to their respective social media accounts on Sunday to share the good news with their fans and followers.

They also revealed the name of their newborn daughter. In the post, Chris and Katherine said that they welcomed their baby girl on May 21. They have named her Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.

The couple wrote in the caption, “We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.”

Chris added another line in his post that both the mother and the baby are doing well. On Instagram, Katherine’s mother Maria Shiver dropped a comment saying, “We are so blessed, bravo congrats lucky Eloise.” Chris and Katherine have an elder daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.