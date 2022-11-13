Elsewhere Foundation to organise 'Dastan-e-Karn Az Mahabharata'

Tribune News Service

The Elsewhere Foundation was conceptualized and conceived during the pandemic, as a space and platform to create conversations and connections, and initiate creative contacts and dialogues, which were lacking in those testing times.

As the world returns to a ‘new normal’, Elsewhere Foundation has been formally introduced, and strives to initiate collaborations between different art forms and people from across the country through curated art events, endorsed by established artists. Though headquartered in Chandigarh, Elsewhere Foundation is not geographically confined and will be curating performances, art workshops, talks, art appreciation workshops, book readings, and heritage walks across the country.

Details of Elsewhere Foundation and its first presentation, an iconic dastangoi performance to be held in Chandigarh on November 16 — Mahmood Farooqui’s Dastan-e-Karn Az Mahabharata —were shared by co-founders of Elsewhere Foundation Nagina Bains and Sukant Deepak during an interaction.

Conceived in memory of award-winning author and playwright Swadesh Deepak, who left home in 2006 and never returned, thus the name ‘Elsewhere’, the foundation will be a platform for explorations and experiments across genres.