Elvish Yadav wins the 'Systum' in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

IANS

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 house is full of tension with the grand finale approaching. Amidst that, contestant Elvish Yadav has won the ‘Boss Metre’ two times in a row, with the support of the public. After Abhishek Malhan’s entry into the finale, Elvish was among those who were greatly liked for their attitude and calm demeanour.

While the other contestants, such as Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar, had emotional encounters with their families, Elvish too met up with his father in a teary-eyed encounter, which added to the drama of the show. Winning the ‘Systum’ is a crucial development and will shape the things to come in the grand finale. Viewers can tune in to watch Bigg Boss OTT 2 on JioCinema.