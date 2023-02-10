Ayush Mehra found 'crying' difficult in 'Minus One: New Chapter'

Breaking free from the expectations of a ‘traditional’ relationship, Minus One: New Chapter delves into the lives of Varun and Ria as they navigate their break up. Streaming on Lionsgate Play, Minus One: New Chapter, starring Ayush Mehra and Aisha Ahmed, explores an unconventional yet real storyline of a couple that was once upon a time ‘crazy in love’. Created by Sidhantha Mathur and Shubham Yogi, this series is set to stream on Lionsgate Play on Valentine’s Day.
Offering insight into the challenges he faced while playing Varun, Ayush Mehra says, “Shooting at the house was very difficult as it had no ventilation. The house was very hot as we were depicting winter while filming it in the Mumbai monsoon! Also, filming scenes where I had to cry were the most tiring part of shooting this project. The break-up scenes would go on for a day-and-a-half, you just had to keep crying and keep going back to that space. We shot for 22-23 days, out of which I think I cried 18 days in total. Emotionally, it was very difficult to shoot because after a point your mind, your body and your soul started giving up and you’re exhausted.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...