Ayush Mehra found 'crying' difficult in 'Minus One: New Chapter'

Breaking free from the expectations of a ‘traditional’ relationship, Minus One: New Chapter delves into the lives of Varun and Ria as they navigate their break up. Streaming on Lionsgate Play, Minus One: New Chapter, starring Ayush Mehra and Aisha Ahmed, explores an unconventional yet real storyline of a couple that was once upon a time ‘crazy in love’. Created by Sidhantha Mathur and Shubham Yogi, this series is set to stream on Lionsgate Play on Valentine’s Day.

Offering insight into the challenges he faced while playing Varun, Ayush Mehra says, “Shooting at the house was very difficult as it had no ventilation. The house was very hot as we were depicting winter while filming it in the Mumbai monsoon! Also, filming scenes where I had to cry were the most tiring part of shooting this project. The break-up scenes would go on for a day-and-a-half, you just had to keep crying and keep going back to that space. We shot for 22-23 days, out of which I think I cried 18 days in total. Emotionally, it was very difficult to shoot because after a point your mind, your body and your soul started giving up and you’re exhausted.”