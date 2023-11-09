Empowering narrative: Sanya Malhotra-starrer Mrs. selected for Critics’ Pick Competition at Tallinn Black Nights Film Fest

IANS

Actress Sanya Malhotra’s upcoming film Mrs. has been selected for the 27th edition of POFF — the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. The film also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in key roles. Additionally, the film has also secured a spot in the esteemed Critics’ Pick Competition category at the festival.

The festival is currently being held in Estonia’s capital city of Tallinn. Mrs. has been directed by Arati Kadav, who is known for films like Cargo and The Astronaut and His Parrot.

The film presents an empowering narrative taking audiences on Richa’s (Sanya Malhotra) journey, as she embarks on a pursuit to discover her identity while navigating the demands of the kitchen and the household.

About the film, Sanya Malhotra said, “I am overjoyed to share the news of Mrs. being selected for the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. This film is very close to my heart, as it is a reminder that women have the strength to shatter the chains of patriarchal norms. My character’s determination as an aspiring dancer in the face of patriarchal expectations reflects the resilience of women.”

She added, “Working with Arati Kadav (the director) was an incredible experience, her vision and direction brought this story to life in a powerful way. I hope this film sparks important conversations and resonates with audiences as we present it on such a prestigious platform.”

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios, the films has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja and Harman Baweja.