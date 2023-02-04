Dheeraj Dhoopar on his show Sherdil Shergill going off air

Kundali Bhagya-fame Dheeraj Dhoppar is currently seen in the show Sherdil Shergill. But the bad news is that the show will be ending soon. Given that it started airing in September, 2022, it’s definitely going to be a shock for the viewers as many loved Dhoopar’s pairing with actress Surbhi Chandna in the show.

Dhoopar said, “The aim of the makers was to make something different for the Indian audience. From the first day, the makers and actors were sure about the concept. It was a new subject and new-age show. We were hopeful that the show would create a benchmark. But our time was short. Sadly, we didn’t get the numbers to go on. I am sad that our show ended soon, but every ending also gives meaning to a new beginning.”

The last episode will be telecast on February 10.