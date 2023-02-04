Dheeraj Dhoopar on his show Sherdil Shergill going off air

Kundali Bhagya-fame Dheeraj Dhoppar is currently seen in the show Sherdil Shergill. But the bad news is that the show will be ending soon. Given that it started airing in September, 2022, it’s definitely going to be a shock for the viewers as many loved Dhoopar’s pairing with actress Surbhi Chandna in the show.
Dhoopar said, “The aim of the makers was to make something different for the Indian audience. From the first day, the makers and actors were sure about the concept. It was a new subject and new-age show. We were hopeful that the show would create a benchmark. But our time was short. Sadly, we didn’t get the numbers to go on. I am sad that our show ended soon, but every ending also gives meaning to a new beginning.”
The last episode will be telecast on February 10.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...