Manav Verma talks about the kids on the show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei'

Star Plus’ show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei is catching up amongst audience for its unique story where a young girl is the central character. Actor Manav Verma, who is a part of this show, says there’s an energetic vibe on the sets due to child artistes. With his children around, there is a lot of masti. He says, “Our kids are very talented and I spend all my time with them. We are constantly learning from them and having fun.”
