Entry mode: Amandeep Sidhu gets candid about her role in the new season of Saubhagyavati Bhava

Amandeep Sidhu, who has gained recognition for her versatile acting skills, is all excited to join the new season of Star Bharat’s Saubhagyavati Bhava. She says, “I portray the character of Siya, who exudes vibrancy and strength while harbouring a profound vulnerability. She stand for righteousness and steadfastly opposes wrongdoing. My primary aim is to embody Siya convincingly and forge a deep connection with viewers. Also this marks my first collaboration with Dheeraj Dhoopar, and I am optimistic that the audience will embrace our pairing. I am hopeful that our show will receive the same adoration as it did in its inaugural season. “As the audience eagerly anticipates the new season off of their beloved show, Amandeep’s portrayal of Siya promises to bring a fresh perspective to the series. Her character’s strength and vulnerability make for a compelling storyline that viewers won’t want to miss.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Meanwhile, Dheeraj Dhoopar, who was recently in the news for making his OTT debut, took to social media to make it official that he will be seen in Saubhavgyavati Bhava. Dheeraj has already started shooting for the show and is all set to entertain his fans.

“After completing the shoot for my OTT debut, I got this show and was absolutely certain of doing this. Right from the team that I am working with to the character that I am playing made me take the decision to do this show. I play a character with grey shades and it is something that I have been waiting for a long time. I had to work hard to get into the skin of the character. It will be something completely different for my fans and followers, and they will be surprised to see me in this avatar. I have played multiple roles in my career, but this is something very challenging.” Dheeraj is known for working in several TV shows, such as Sasural Simar Ka, Sherdil Shergill, Kundali Bhagya, among others.

