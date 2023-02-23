Entry mode: Sumbul Touqeer joins the cast of Dear Ishq

Actress Sumbul Touqeer has landed a pivotal role in a web series Dear Ishq, after finishing Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant. She will be playing Imlie in Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani starrer Dear Ishq. Set against the backdrop of an Indian publishing house, it airs on Disney+ Hotstar. It is directed by Atif Khan, and produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik.

The series is about a modern twist in relationships. Sumbul will be seen as an influencer, who plans to promote Rizwan’s (Kunal Verma) book and compete with Abhimanyu (Sehban Azim) in an ongoing track.

Sumbul said, “I am a fan of fiction shows and this is my first appearance after Big Boss 16, where audiences will see me as an actor and not as myself. I am equally excited and nervous about the role. I want to put my best foot forward. Moreover, it is challenging as audiences have been used to seeing me as Sumbul and not as an actor. I have worked with Atif sir previously and am thoroughly excited.”