Erica Fernandes shifts base to Dubai

Erica Fernandes is known for her spectacular performances in the TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

The actress is now in news for shifting her work base from India to Dubai.

Erica, while speaking with a content creator based in UAE, Ahmad Al Marzooqi, called it a ‘learning process’. She added, “I had two homes. One was in India and one in Dubai. When I was working, I was in India. When I was not working, I was in Dubai. I think there’s always a time in everyone’s life where they want to explore something new… also want to find a comfort zone and want to build their own world. I don’t know if I will shift back or to another country but for now Dubai is my home.”