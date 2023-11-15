Euphoria producer Kevin Turen dies at 44

Hollywood producer Kevin Turen, the creator of Euphoria and The Idol, has passed away. He was 44.
The film and television producer died over the weekend. The cause of his death has not yet been ascertained. “Kevin was so incredibly special, this world will be less without him,” his father, Edward Turen, said in a statement on Sunday night.
Turen was born on August 16, 1979, in New York City and attended Columbia University before coming to Los Angeles. His wife, Evelina, and his two children, Jack and James, survive him.
