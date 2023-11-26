Exit mode: Jigna Vora’s journey on Bigg Boss comes to an end

Jigna Vora spent an impressive five weeks in the Bigg Boss house, but has now been evicted. She shared, “Parting ways from India’s biggest reality show is bittersweet. I am sincerely thankful for the opportunity to show my personality to the world. The past six weeks in the house were a whirlwind of beautiful moments and memories, which I will cherish forever. I formed strong bonds with the contestants, especially Rinku and Munawar, and I’m rooting for them to win the show. The highlight of this journey for me was listening to Salman Khan share his experiences with us.”