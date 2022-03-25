In a candid conversation, actor Ankit Raaj talks about his character Kaalia on Sony SAB’s Dharm Yoddha Garud…

Mythology as a concept continues to be prevalent in Indian TV space, so how is Garud different?

We have all heard stories about Lord Rama, Ganesh ji, Sai Baba and Hanuman ji, but we have very little idea about the significance of Garud. So, this is a unique and a different offering for us as actors, as well as for the audience.

What do you like most about getting to play your character?

Despite being a negative character, I like the intensity. The role has a lot of scope for me as an artiste to expand my horizon and tap into something I have never done before. So, I am looking forward to playing this character and exploring more as an artiste.

What kind of preparations did you make to essay the character?

I read a lot of stories and researched quite a bit to understand the story of Garud, the characters who have been a central part of his life, and the dynamics of the relationship between Garud and Kaalia. A lot of research and reading went into this.

What makes your character stand out?

The craziness he has; he is so unpredictable! People would love to watch the unpredictability of this character. Everybody has a subtleness to this, but Kaalia doesn’t have any! He does whatever he feels like; he won’t listen to anybody.

How do you feel about taking up mythology as a genre? Have you done such a show before?

I saw the promo of the show and wanted to be a part of it. I have never explored mythology before in my life, although this is my seventh or eighth show. I have always done that lover boy or spoilt brat role or something else. But this was something totally different.

How has the entire shooting experience been like?

It is hectic, but equally fulfilling. Every day, we are shooting with heavy costumes and accessories, but it is fun.

What is one thing that the audience should look forward to?

Dharam Yoddha Garud will unravel a lot of untold stories, coupled with action and drama, which the audiences will love. The brilliant work done by the team on VFX will make it a visual extravaganza.

Any message for your fans?

I am exploring something very different this time, so I want them to watch and support me.