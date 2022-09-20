Shefali Shah wins the prestigious Alberto Sordi Family Awards

While she has been winning hearts with her performance in back-to-back hit series like Human, Jalsa, Darlings and Delhi Crime 2, Shefali Shah has now won an award at the Alberto Sordi Family Awards. The prestigious award was established by the actor’s family members.
Taking to social media, Shefali shared a bunch of pictures where she is seen in a beautiful saree while holding the award in her hands.
The actress wrote, “Alberto Sordi Family Awards are held every year for the last 20 years to celebrate Alberto Sordi’s sheer genius and magic. A legendary, iconic actor of Italian cinema, The Alberto Sordi Awards are bestowed upon creators from across the world in his honour, Colin Firth, Hellen Mirren, Robert Moresco, Gina Lollobrigida, Mark Strong, Matt Dillon, the director Andrei Koncalovskij and many more legends have won it. And this year among the recipients is me...What can I say except that I am shocked, extremely humbled and thankful… truly unbelievable...”
On the work front, Shefali Shah will next be seen in Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh. — TMS
