Failures important for growth: Sanjay Bishnoi

How did your acting journey start?

I decided to join Barry John Acting Studio while preparing for my medical exams and ended up working with him and other theater professionals for four years. Then I got an offer for an independent film, titled Ashok Vatika, which is streaming on MX player. Eventually Mukesh Chhabra’s casting company gave me my first big break with Delhi Crime.

How did things shape up after Delhi Crime?

I am extremely proud of this show and what it wants to convey. Everything changed after Delhi Crime as I got four different projects. Netflix’s Thar is one of them. I am grateful to Mukesh Chhabra and Richie Mehta for trusting me.

How was it working with Anil Kapoor in Thar?

He is an inspiration. We have grown up watching his great work like Mr. India, Parinda, Nayak and so many other great films. Such opportunities give you confidence.

Tell us about your project with Anubhav Sinha.

The untitled film is produced by Anubhav Sinha and directed by Ratna Sinha. It’s a family drama. I am a part of the principal cast that has few veteran actors and many new actors. Anubhav Sinha is a filmmaker of our time and I am glad to be a part of his project.

What is your other film, In the Laws, all about?

Kabir Thapar’s In the Laws is a family drama dealing with Indian marriage system. It asks few proactive questions while testing bonds of two lovely families. I got an opportunity to play the lead in the film with amazing Saadhika Syal. It’s a love story and a social drama as well.

What kind of roles do you wish to play in future?

I want to challenge myself and do different types of roles. My wish is to be a part of great stories and serve the purpose of good storytelling.

Who is your inspiration?

My late father Birbal Bishnoi. He lived his entire life serving and helping marginalised people in Rajasthan. I am doing everything for him and I hope he is watching me. This is all for him and he will always be my true inspiration.

How do you deal with failures?

My father trained me well for that. He used to say that we have nothing. So, even if we lose everything, we only go back to the starting point. I feel failures are very important for growth and character building. They are unavoidable, so we better look at failures in different light.