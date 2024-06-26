Familiar notes

Saumya Singh

Mauritius-born DJ Greg is surprised at the music scene he is witnessing in India. After Delhi and Hyderabad, Greg recently performed in Chandigarh, courtesy Alliance Francaise de Chandigarh, Sector-36. “I have been here for a few days. I’ve seen the streets, the people and the food. They are very similar to our people and our food, so it’s almost like home for me,” he says.

Greg, who is excited about Hindustani classical music, says he will like to collaborate with Indian artistes at some point. He says, “I am in contact with an Indian group called MadStarBase, and we are planning to remix some old songs. I plan to invite them to my radio show back in France, and maybe work together on some music.” The DJ has a radio show in Paris, a place he now calls home. He invites DJs from all over the world to showcase their talent on it. “I look forward to inviting Indian DJs as well.”

Talking about his signature style, he goes for fusion of different genres with electronic music being one major component. “I pick up elements from various places and try to bring all of that into my creations. However, music of my native land has a major influence on me.” The 23-year-old artiste has been in this profession since he moved to Paris about four years ago.

“The past four years of my professional life have gone by really quickly and I feel lucky that I get to do this. It was initially my passion, but now is my profession,” he says.